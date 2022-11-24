Stella (Marta Dusseldorp) is unexpectedly dropped into a small community on the Tasmanian west coast with her children. But it’s not the kind of place they put on postcards – it is instead rife with simmering feuds, crime and sometimes, murder.

Starring alongside Dusseldorp, who created the series with Andrew Knight and Max Dann, are Kerry Fox, Toby Leonard Moore, Rachel House, Yael Stone, Tony Barry, Heather Mitchell, Oscar Redding, Bob Franklin, Kim Ko and Rhys Muldoon, as well as rising stars Imi Mbedla, Ava Caryofyllis, Ilai Swindells, Mackenzie Grant and newcomer Mitchem Everett.

Bay of Fires is an Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia production for the ABC, due to premiere in 2023. Dusseldorp produces with Yvonne Collins.

Knight and Dann have written the scripts with Sarah Bassiuoni, while Natalie Bailey and Wayne Blair will direct.

Nikki Barrett is the casting director, DOP is Martin McGrath, production designer Jo Ford, costume designer Lisa Meagher and hair and make up designer Fiona Rees-Jones.

Executive producers are Greg Sitch, Knight and Brett Popplewell, and the ABC’s Sally Riley, Alex Baldwin and Louise Smith.

Major production investment comes via Screen Australia in association with the ABC and Screen Tasmania, with support from VicScreen.

Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.