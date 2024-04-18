BBC Studios Australia appoints Lexi Landsman unscripted development executive

Author and producer Lexi Landsman has joined BBC Studios Productions Australia as an unscripted development executive.

Landsman was previously unscripted head of development at Fremantle Australia, where she helped commission Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things.

Before that, she was a senior development producer at ITV Studios, contributing to the development and commission of Alone, My Mum, Your Dad, My Kitchen Rules, and Sydney Airport.

Her experience also includes a decade-long stint at the Seven Network in factual and reality production and development, where she worked on Border Security, Emergency Call, World’s Richest Dogs, Towies, Airways, Restaurant Revolution, Malcolm Naden: Australia’s Most Wanted, and Con Girl, which she co-created.

As an author, she has written two novels – The Perfect Couple and The Ties That Bind Her.

In her new role, Landsman will collaborate with BBC Studios ANZ head of unscripted Deb Spinocchia and her team on developing formats and originals across factual, entertainment and reality.

“I am thrilled to be joining the BBC Studios team, who have grown exponentially over the past five and a half years, with the creation of 600 hours of television,” she said.

BBC Studios Productions Australia general manager and creative director Kylie Washington described Landsman as an “accomplished and experienced television executive with an in-depth knowledge of the global unscripted marketplace and a proven track record of adapting and refreshing existing formats”

“Our unscripted business has gone from strength to strength under Deb’s leadership and now is the right time to further bolster the team to continue our growth,” she said.

BBC Studios Productions Australia’s unscripted slate includes Top Gear Australia for Paramount +, Dancing With the Stars for Seven Network; The 1% Club for the Seven Network; and The Great Australian Bake Off, based on the format created by Love Productions, for Lifestyle/Binge later this year.

The company is also responsible for SBS titles Mastermind, The MatchMakers, and Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye, which will air later in 2024.

The appointment comes after BBC Studios Productions Australia acquired Werner Film Productions last month.