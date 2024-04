Top Gear Australia follows hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan, and Jonathan LaPaglia, as they deliver automotive escapades from the winding roads of the French Alps, the historic streets of Rome, the glamorous coastline of St Tropez, the rugged terrain of Colombia’s jungle, and their own backyard.

Produced with BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, the eight-part series will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 17.