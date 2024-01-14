Binge orders second season of ‘Strife’

Work has begun on a second season Binge dramedy Strife, just over a month after the first premiered.

The Foxtel-owned streamer confirmed a writers’ room led by first-season scribe Sarah Scheller was up and running for the next chapter of the story, which is inspired Mia Freedman’s memoir, Work, Strife, Balance.

According to Binge, Strife has become its biggest original series premiere of all time since launching on December 6.

Produced by Made Up Stories, in partnership with Fifth Season, the series stars Asher Keddie as Evelyn Jones, a ‘modern imperfect woman’ who goes from lounge room blogger to a force within women’s media.

Joining Keddie in the cast for the first instalment were Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich, and Willow Speers.

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky executive produced alongside Scheller, Keddie, Freedman, and Alison Hurbert-Burns for Binge. Lana Greenhalgh was commissioning editor, while the late Brian Walsh served as commissioner and executive producer.

Hurbert-Burns said it was clear that Evelyn’s journey had hit a chord with viewers across the country.

“Strife has seen audience growth faster than any other Binge original, breaking records to become our biggest series launch for both first-day and first-week viewing and I am excited to see the writers, led by Sarah Scheller, back in the writers’ room to work on next season.”

Papandrea, Matterson and Hutensky said they “couldn’t be more thrilled” with how audiences had “embraced Strife and fallen in love with Asher Keddie’s complicated, inimitable Evelyn Jones”.

“Thanks to our partners at Binge for supporting this story and bringing it to audiences across Australia and to our wonderful cast and crew, including the incredible Sarah Scheller and her writing team who are hard at work on season two.”