‘Swift Street’ (First Look)

Magpie Pictures’ crime drama Swift Street stars Cliff Curtis as jaded old-school hustler Robert and Tanzyn Crawford as his 21-year-old daughter Elsie, who must team up with her dad to get him out of debt and save him from a merciless crime boss who wants her money urgently. The cast includes Keiynan Lonsdale, Bernie Van Tiel, Alfred Chuol, and Eliza Matengu.

Creator Tig Terera wrote the episodes alongside Sam Carroll, Briar Grace-Smith, and Nicole Reddy, and directed with Nicholas Verso.

Magpie Pictures’ Lois Randall and Ivy Mark produced the eight-part series, with the former also serving as an executive producer. There was major production investment from Screen Australia with support from VicScreen. Global film and television studio Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

All eight episodes of Swift Street will be available to stream on SBS On Demand from Wednesday, April 24, with double episodes premiering on SBS each Wednesday at 8.30pm.