A contingent from the BBC will make its way to Screen Forever in May, with Screen Producers Australia revealing more details of the conference lineup.

BBC Studios Productions CEO Ralph Lee, BBC Studios scripted commercial director Caroline Stone, and BBC head of children’s content and programming strategy Anna Taganov will each appear on stage at the Gold Coast event to provide insights into their respective roles within the global media company.

Since launching an Australian production arm in 2018, BBC Studios has been involved with productions such as Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Mastermind, and The Great Australian Bake Off, alongside original local formats, Space 22 and The Matchmakers.

Lee, who has more than two decades of experience in the UK’s television sector, is set to join Foxtel Group executive director Brian Walsh to discuss how BBC Studios has transformed by bringing production and distribution together, as well as the importance of Australian stories and creative talent in the global marketplace and the ways in which the company is working in Australia.

Delegates also have the chance to hear directly from Stone about what a successful co-production looks like and how she and the BBC Studios team go about sourcing and securing these productions.

In the world of children’s content, Taganov will speak about what she finds exciting within the genre, and what opportunities she sees for Australian children’s producers as the demand for media and on-demand content becomes more sought after by young audiences.

She will also take part in the SPA Connect Market, meeting with producers during Ready, Steady, Pitch!, and Industry Roundtables.

Screen Forever 37 will take place May 3-5 on the Gold Coast, followed by an online global market on May 9-10. Find out more information on how to register here.