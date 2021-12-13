Sydney-based producer Belinda Dean has launched new company Confidante Pictures, with a slate that includes writer/director Warwick Young’s debut feature, Brilliant Monkey.

Set to go into production mid-2022, the road trip comedy tells the story of two estranged brothers brought together by their extreme efforts to contest their mother’s will.

The film has development support from Screen NSW and is based on the stageplay by actor Alan Dukes, who co-writes and will star in the project.

Confidante Pictures reflects a pivot into long-form content for Dean, who has spent several years producing online series and short films.

She said the idea for the company came out of a desire for a production entity aligned with her passion for quality long-form storytelling from unique voices.

“Confidante Pictures is about progressive and socially aware stories that have the potential to evoke strong reactions from audiences,” she said.

“We’re working across a range of genres and formats, from limited or returnable series to feature films, and all our projects are defined by unique and unexpected perspectives that either come direct from the creator themselves or the characters they’ve invented.”

Other projects on the Confidante slate are YA feature Trailblazers, from writer and disability advocate Emily Dash and Kim Ho; murder-mystery comedy series Avenge My Death from newcomer Nicole Conway; comedy series Rejecting Elle, inspired by the life creator Lauren Rowe; mystery-drama series FISH, from Stef Smith with story producer Elise McCredie; sci-fi comedy Next Dimension Video, also from Smith; and adult romance Cloudy River, from filmmaker Charlie Ford and novelist Sophie Hardcastle.

Although Confidante is newly launched, Dean’s slate has been in development for several years. She has established collaborative partnerships with Spectrum Films managing director Josh Pomeranz and Timothy White of Southern Light Films, both of whom will executive produce Brilliant Monkey.

“It’s a privilege to be associated with the Brilliant Monkey team and in particular support a talented and visionary emerging producer,” White said.

Dean said it would take many people working together to “make magic happen” with the slate, which she was excited to take forward.

“Having the likes of Tim and Josh in our corner means a huge amount for Confidante and I am so grateful for the support he’s given me and the team as we’ve developed this film,” she said.

“It’s been a busy couple of years in development – thanks Covid – but the time is right to push my slate into the spotlight, secure those essential partnerships and firmly establish Confidante Pictures in the Australian market.

“We are on track to have Brilliant Monkey and two other projects in production next year.”