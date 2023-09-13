BIFF to open with Kiwi coming-of-age comedy ‘Uproar’

New Zealand coming-of-age tale Uproar, starring Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver and Rhys Darby, is set to open this year’s Brisbane International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch, lands at BIFF fresh from its world premiere in Toronto. Set in 1981 in Dunedin, with the rugby-obsessed NZ grappling with the arrival of the South African Springboks team, the film follows Dennison as 17-year-old Josh Waaka, who finds his voice, embraces his community, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery rooted in his Māori heritage.

Uproar, to screen at Reading Newmarket, is one of a number of titles teased by BIFF yesterday ahead of the full program announcement September 20.

Making its world premiere at the festival is feature documentary The Ending Goes Forever: The Screamfeeder Story, directed by Jacob Schiotz and produced by Joe Wooley. It chronicles the rise of the now iconic band who emerged during the cultural explosion of the 1990s in Brisbane, forever changing the city’s music scene.

Local fare will also include the Queensland premiere of the Cairnes brothers’ horror Late Night with The Devil, which bowed at SXSW, due to screen on Halloween.

International highlights include the Palme d’Or winner, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, which won best screenplay in Cannes, and Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes, which won the Cannes Critics Week Grand Prize.

“The first six films represent a sneak peek of the diverse and entertaining broader program. BIFF is proud to be presenting award winning and highly anticipated feature films in this first release including the riveting Anatomy Of A Fall, the unique debut drama Tiger Stripes and the glorious Monster along with announcing the opening night gala, the delightful, heartwarming New Zealand film Uproar,” said BIFF head of programming Sasha Close.

“The world premiere of the feature documentary on the iconic Brisbane band Screamfeeder is an exciting addition to the program and BIFF’s music gala for 2023 . Late Night With The Devil rounds out the first look release, an exceptionally crafted Australian indie horror film not to be missed and headlining on Halloween night.”

BIFF runs October 26 to November 5 at selected Dendy, Reading and Five Star cinema locations across Brisbane. The full program will be unveiled September 20, with tickets now on sale.