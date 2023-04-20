Blackmagic Design’s Camera 8.1 update adds support for vertical aspect ratio video to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, allowing users to create cinematic vertical video for platforms such as TikTok.

This update adds automatic rotation of the camera’s on screen HUD and automatically tags files as vertical so they display correctly when imported for editing.

Simply rotate the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera to shoot vertical aspect ratios such as 9:16 and 4:5. The on screen HUD rotates so critical information, such as frame rate, shutter angle and frame guides, are easy to view even when the camera is upside down. Customers can switch on frame guides so important details stay in shot for different aspect ratios. When customers import their files into DaVinci Resolve, clips are automatically tagged as vertical so they appear correctly in their timeline. DaVinci Resolve also includes direct export to TikTok and YouTube.

“Our customers love the incredible cinematic look of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, especially when creating content for streaming platforms like YouTube,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“They have been asking for a way to make shooting vertical video for TikTok or YouTube Shorts easier. We’ve been able to do that with this update, not only making it easier to shoot vertical video but also edit it with a new preset in DaVinci Resolve. All customers need to do is rotate the camera. We’re excited to offer this update to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera owners and we can’t wait to see how it helps their workflows.”

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera features:

Shoots 9:16 vertical aspect ratio for cinematic YouTube and TikTok content creation.

Choose from 4K 4096 x 2160 sensor or 6K 6144 x 3456 sensor.

Compatible with a wide range of popular MFT or EF lenses.

Wide 13 stops of dynamic range for cinematic film looks.

Up to 25,600 ISO for incredible low light performance.

Records full resolution up to 60 fps or 120 fps windowed.

Adjustable, HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Includes Blackmagic generation 5 colour science.

Blackmagic Camera 8.1 update is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site.