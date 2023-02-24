Blackmagic Design has unveiled the Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro, featuring an EF lens mount, a larger 6K sensor, ND filters, and built-in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro shares the same all-in-one design of the studio camera family with a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate body, large integrated 7″ HDR viewfinder, and broadcast connections.

Also unveiled is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2, an updated model that now includes built-in live streaming.

Blackmagic Studio Cameras have the same features as large studio cameras, miniaturized into a single compact and portable design. Plus, with digital film camera dynamic range and color science, the cameras can handle difficult lighting conditions while producing cinematic-looking images. The sensor features an ISO up to 25,600 and there are other advanced features, such as talkback, tally, camera control, built-in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks, live streaming, and more.

While Blackmagic studio cameras are designed for live production, they are not limited to use with a live switcher. That’s because it records Blackmagic RAW to USB disks, so it can be used in any situation where customers use a tripod. The large 7″ viewfinder makes it suitable for work such as chat shows, television production, broadcast news, sports, education, conference presentations, and even weddings.

With the popular EF or MFT lens mounts, Blackmagic studio cameras are compatible with a wide range of affordable photographic lenses. To eliminate the need to reach around to adjust the lens manually, the optional focus and zoom demands let customers adjust the lens from the tripod handles just like a large studio camera. It gives customers the same feel as an expensive B4 broadcast lens.

Unlike consumer cameras, the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 and 6K Pro models have SDI connections that include talkback so the switcher operator can communicate with cameras during live events. That means the director can talk to the camera operators to guide shot selection, eliminating the problem where all cameras could have the same shot, at the same time. The talkback connector is built into the side of the camera and supports standard 5-pin XLR broadcast headsets.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro also features high quality, remote controllable ND filters that let customers quickly reduce the amount of light entering the camera.

Designed to match the colorimetry and color science of the camera, the 2, 4 and 6-stop filters give customers additional latitude even under harsh lighting.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty expected the 6K Pro model to appeal to live production creators.

“The Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features an incredible 6K sensor that has amazing low light performance, plus it has an EF lens mount so it supports a massive number of lenses that customers already own,” he said.

“It has all the high-end features of the 4K models but adds remote controllable ND filters and built-in live streaming. I think this will be amazing as customers will be able to place cameras almost anywhere in the world.”