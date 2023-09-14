Blackmagic Design announces full-frame Cinema Camera 6K

Blackmagic Design has unveiled its next generation cinema camera, with a full-frame 24 x 36 mm 6K sensor.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K has an L-Mount for lenses, 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO up to 25,6000 and an optical low pass filter, custom designed to match the sensor.

The camera can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD, DCI 4K and 6K, up to 36 fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 6048 x 2520 2.4:1 and 60 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI. For higher frame rates customers can window the sensor and shoot up to 100 fps at 2112 x 1184 Super 16. Customers can even work in true anamorphic 6:5 using anamorphic lenses in 4.8K 24 fps at 4838 x 4032, and 120 fps in 1080HD.

The camera can use Pocket Cinema Camera accessories, and records both deep bit depth Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies at the same time. It features a built in CFexpress card recorder, and a USB-C expansion port for recording direct to external flash media disks or an SSD.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features a 5 inch HDR touchscreen with 1,500 nits of brightness. Screen overlays show status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking indicators, levels and frame guides. Customers can apply 3D LUTs for monitoring shots with the desired color and look. The LCD monitor can be tilted up to 180 degrees flat and down to 47 degrees so it’s easy to monitor to shot from virtually any position.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K supports an optional viewfinder for outdoors and handheld shooting. Customers get an integrated high quality 1280 x 960 color OLED display with built-in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment. The EVF mounts on top of the camera with a single screw.

The camera uses NP-F570 batteries. There is a locking DC power connector, and the included AC plug pack can power the camera or charge the battery when the camera is not in use. The USB-C expansion port can trickle charge the battery, so customers can use portable battery packs, mobile phone chargers or laptops. The optional battery grip lets customers add extra batteries.

“With the new Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, we wanted to create the most portable camera possible for high end, large format cinematography,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“That’s why we took the Pocket Cinema Camera platform but completely re-engineered the electronics inside around a full frame sensor and L-Mount. This means our customers get amazing large format images in an extremely portable design that also works with the accessories they already own. The L-Mount also opens up some amazing creative options like using the latest Leica lenses or using vintage lenses customers already own in an entirely new way. This is a true high end cinema camera designed for high end work and we think it gives our customers a whole new way to tell their stories.”

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $4,245.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Features

* 36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor.

* Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

* L-Mount compatible with a wide range of still photography and cinema lenses.

* Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed.

* Extremely fast CFexpress card recording.

* Adjustable, HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

* Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF.

* Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip.