Blackmagic Design has unveiled the URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, which adds a high performance optical low pass filter to the 12K Super 35 image sensor.

When shooting in virtual production environments, the high frequencies of the LED matrix in video walls can cause problems for ultra sharp modern lenses and high resolution sensors, creating interference patterns. Using an optical low pass filter minimises that interference, which results in a reduction of moire and aliasing.

To that end, the URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF adds a high performance, optical low pass filter that is precisely matched to the 12K sensor. The OLPF also incorporates updated IR filtering that improves far red colour response which, when combined with Blackmagic RAW processing for the URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, preserves colour and critical image detail.

“Since we released the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, we’ve been hard at work to make the camera even better for new production methods such as virtual production with LED video walls,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“That’s why we have have taken considerable time and effort to develop an optical low pass filter that is perfectly matched to the sensor and not only reduces artifacts such as moire, but preserves and enhances the details and color the URSA Mini Pro 12K is renowned for. I can’t wait to see what DOPs can do with this high resolution camera in virtual productions!.”

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K has a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor, offering 80 megapixels per frame, as well as 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. Customers can shoot at 60 fps in 12K, 120 fps in 8K and up to 240 fps in 4K Super 16. URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS-II SD card recorders, and a SuperSpeed USB-C expansion port.

The new 12K sensor has equal amounts of red, green and blue pixels and is optimized for images at multiple resolutions. Customers can shoot 12K at 60 fps or use in-sensor scaling to allow 8K or 4K RAW at up to 120 fps without cropping or changing their field of view. URSA Mini Pro’s interchangeable lens mount lets customers choose from the vintage and modern cinema lenses.

The URSA Mini Pro 12K sensor and Blackmagic RAW were designed together for 12 bit RAW workflows. Blackmagic RAW lets customers shoot 12K and edit on a laptop, and shots can be reframed in post for delivery in 8K and 4K.

Shooting RAW in 12K preserves the control of detail, exposure and color during post. Oversampling means customers get extremely sharp 8K without harsh edges. Blackmagic RAW is designed to accelerate 12K for post production, working across multiple CPU cores and GPU accelerated to work with Apple Metal, CUDA and OpenCL. Customers can always work with their camera RAW files without having to make proxies. Blackmagic RAW 12K images provide unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilisation and tracking in 4K or 8K.

Blackmagic Generation 5 Colour Science features a new film curve designed to make full use of the colour data from the new URSA Mini Pro 12K sensor. This delivers a better colour response for skin tones, and better rendering of highly saturated colors such as neon signs and car tail lights in high contrast scenes. Generation 5 Color Science informs complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, with color and dynamic range data from the sensor preserved via metadata for use in post-production.

Customers can switch between PL, EF and F mount lenses on the URSA Mini Pro 12K, as well as B4 lenses on the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2.

Key features:

12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor.

High performance OLPF for reduced moire and aliasing in virtual production.

Use for feature films, VFX and high end TVCs.

14 stops of dynamic range and native 800 ISO.

Blackmagic RAW optimized for Metal, CUDA and OpenCL.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

PL mount included and optional EF and F lens mounts available.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF is available now for $US6,385, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.