Blackmagic Design has announced the ATEM Television Studio HD8, a new family of live production switchers that combine broadcast features with portability, suitable for use in small venues that don’t have access for equipment racks or broadcast vans.

Announced alongside is the ATEM Microphone Converter, a new audio analogue to digital converter that lets customers add additional microphones to ATEM switcher models, including Television Studio HD8.

The ATEM Television Studio HD8 features broadcast grade control panels with advanced features such as streaming and recording. There is also an ISO model that can record all video inputs and can connect to up to eight remote cameras. The switchers also support live streaming, talkback and optional internal storage.

The switcher has eight standards, converted SDI inputs, two AUX outputs, four chroma keyers, two downstream keyers, SuperSource, two media players and transitions such as dissolve, dip to color, DVE squeeze and DVE push. It has built-in ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, Fairlight audio mixer and still store for graphics. Most of the features can be operated from the front panel, or customers can use the free ATEM Software Control on Mac or Windows.

The built-in media pool stores graphics and animations that can be played back using the built in media players. All media supports RGB colorspace with alpha channel, allowing transparency and layering. The media pool can hold 20 HD resolution stills. Motion graphics clips for animations and stingers can be up to 400 frames in 720HD and 200 frames in 1080HD.

The ATEM Television Studio HD features eight independent 3G-SDI inputs, with each input featuring its own dedicated standards converter, and nine 3G-SDI program outputs. All video sources will re-sync to the switcher, even if they operate at different video standards.

ATEM Television Studio HD includes a professional multiview that lets customers see video inputs, preview and program on a single SDI or HDMI monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so customers know when each source is on-air, plus each view has custom labels and audio meters. Customers can customise the multiview layout with up to 16 simultaneous views.

ATEM Television Studio HD has a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming to a global audience. That means customers can live stream to services such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better video quality and without dropped frames. Streaming works using the Ethernet connection to the internet, or customers can connect a smartphone to use mobile data.

ATEM Television Studio HD supports recording to external USB flash disks, or if an optional M.2 flash disk is installed, customers can record direct to internal cloud storage. The internal storage plus any external USB disks will be available to share over the local Ethernet network so other people can work on post-production tasks such as editing, color correction and graphics preparation. All recordings are in H.264 format with AAC audio for broadcast quality video and small file sizes.

With support for DaVinci Resolve project files in the ISO model, the switcher is designed to give a full post-production workflow with editing, color correction, visual effects and audio mixing. The ISO model can also connect to remote cameras; the Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 and Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro cameras can live stream in H.264 direct to the switcher.

ATEM Microphone Converter.

The ATEM Microphone Converter allows audio input expansion, connecting to the ATEM Television Studio using the MADI port. Each converter has four analog inputs that are mic/line selectable and have phantom power. The design features low noise floor of -129dBV, a dynamic range of 131dB(A), low distortion of 0.002 per cent and uniform tolerances across all channels. It uses eight separate ADCs on each input to collectively extend the dynamic range, and has HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveforms.

“These new ATEM Television Studio HD8 switchers are amazing as they pack so many features into an extremely portable design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“However we also wanted them to be high end broadcast grade switchers so customers don’t have to compromise. We have achieved this as they feature full broadcast control panels, innovative audio mixing, plus streaming and recording all built in. It’s very exciting.”

ATEM Television Studio HD8 Features:

* All in one switcher and control panel design.

* Supports connecting up to 8 x SDI cameras.

* Wide range of professional video effects included.

* Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

* 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers for green/blue screen work.

* Includes SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 DVEs.

* 8 x standards converted 3G-SDI inputs.

* 9 x 3G-SDI program video outputs and 2 x 3G-SDI aux outputs.

* Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ.

* 16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras on a single monitor.

* Live stream via Ethernet or mobile phones via USB.

* Records to USB flash disks or optional internal cloud storage.

* USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

* ISO model supports recording all video inputs for later editing.

* ISO model records a DaVinci Resolve project file.

* Supports remote internet connected cameras on ISO model.

* Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

* Localised for 13 popular languages.

* Expands audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

ATEM Microphone Converter Features:

* Expand audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

* Robust converter style design.

* Connects via MADI for multi channel audio.

* Low noise floor of -129dBV.

* High dynamic range of 131 dB(A).

* Precise input matching and low distortion of 0.002%.

* Includes HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveform display.

Availability and Price:

ATEM Television Studio HD8 is available now from $4,649 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. ATEM Microphone Converter will be available in Q2 for $625.