Box office: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire posts $3m opening weekend

Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire grossed more than $3 million at the Australian box office over the weekend to take the number one position from Dune: Part Two.

Sony released its latest installment in the comedy franchise across 565 screens, giving it a screen average of $5,316. It performed more strongly in the US where it opened with $US45.2 million across 4,345 North American cinemas over the weekend.

Meanwhile, sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Two continued to perform well, taking $2.37 million in its fourth weekend at cinemas (screen average $5,524). Its total Australian tally stands at $27.36 million.

The visual spectacle has been a boon for IMAX cinemas, which have attracted more than one-fifth of the total $US574.4 million global box office. Dune: Part Two is now the seventh highest grossing IMAX title of all time, according to Warner Bros.

British mystery comedy Wicked Little Letters came in third at the Australian box office with $765,000, followed by new horror film Immaculate with $301,000. Korean supernatural film Exhuma came in fifth with $219,000.

Kung Fu Panda 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released over the Easter break and are expected to perform strongly.

Meanwhile, independent Australian drama Just a Farmer posted $40,070 across 68 screens, giving it a screen average of $589. The film has an Australia-wide two-week cinema run – cinemas screening the film can be seen here.