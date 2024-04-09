Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, Pooja Patel added to Women in Media board

Women in Media has bolstered its ranks with a trio of new board appointments, welcoming Free TV Australia CEO Bridget Fair, Digital Wellness managing director Nicole McInnes, and Deloitte assurance and advisory partner Pooja Patel for three-year terms.

They will work with patron Ita Buttrose and co-chairs Victoria Laurie and Anita Jacoby, along with the voluntary board of directors and state convenors overseeing branches in Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

The announcement comes after Kym Middleton became the not-for-profit organisation’s inaugural general manager in January.

Fair, who previously held several senior roles with the Seven Network and had stints at ABC and SBS, said she was proud to contribute to empowering professional women in the industry.

“Our programs aim to enhance networking opportunities, skills development, and career advancement for women in media,” she said.

“Women have come a long way in the media sector but there is always more to be done.”

Laurie said the experience of Fair, McInnes, and Patel in their respective fields would be an asset.

“We are delighted to welcome Bridget, Nicole, and Pooja to our board of directors,” she said.

“Each of them brings extensive networks and industry expertise that will enrich our efforts to support women working in the media sector across Australia.”

Last month, the 6400-strong organisation launched its annual survey to understand and represent the views of women working in the sector.

Targeted at women working in all facets of the media, the survey aims to improve diversity, equality, and inclusion for all women in the industry.

While individual responses remain confidential, published findings will be released to participants, the media, government, and industry.

Submissions for the survey close Friday, April 19.