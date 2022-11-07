The new season of Stan’s Bump picks up four years after the events of season two, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating co-parenting, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) starting school, and a separation that causes them to realise how important family is.

The Chalmers-Davis family; Angie (Claudia Karvan), Dom (Angus Sampson), and Bowie (Christian Byers) are all back, each realising in their own way that life throws us curveballs none of us expected.

Also returning are Vince (Ioane Sa’ula), Reema (Safia Arain), Rosa (Paula Garcia), and Bernadita (Claudia de Giusti).

Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond founders Dan and John Edwards, along with co-creators Karvan and Kelsey Munro.

Joining Munro in the writers’ room for the new season were Jessica Tuckwell, Nick Coyle, Fernanda Peñaloza, Timothy Lee, and Jessica Redenbach.

Season three is directed by Kriv Stenders, Geoff Bennett, Margie Beattie, and Rebecca O’Brien.

Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond with major production investment from Screen Australia and Screen NSW. ITV Studios is managing international sales.

Season three premieres Boxing Day on Stan.