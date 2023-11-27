‘Bump’ (Season 4 Trailer)

The fourth season of Bump picks up two years after the third with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) back together, having finally stabilised their small family unit with their challenging seven-year-old Jacinda (Ava Cannon). Angie (Claudia Karvan) has moved out of the Chalmers-Davis house into a protest camp, focusing on environmental activism and the climate crisis in part as a useful distraction from her recent heartbreak. Dom (Angus Sampson) is happily re-living his share-house years with his best mate Tim, while Reema (Safia Arain) and Vince (Ioane Sa’ula) begin to reckon with the fact that their relationship may not have a viable future. A somewhat lost Bowie (Christian Byers) is struggling through his Saturn return and big questions about the direction his life should take. As the chaos of life shows no signs of settling down, our characters look for ways to find joy in life’s many curveballs.

The new season also has Steph Tisdell and Dylan Alcott in the cast.

Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond and its founders Dan Edwards and John Edwards, along with Karvan and Kelsey Munro.

In the writers’ room, Chika Ikogwe and Shanti Gudgeon join the returning team of Nick Coyle, Jorrden Daley, and Timothy Lee. Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang are executive producers for Stan.

Geoff Bennett and Margie Beattie once again shared the director’s chair for the new season, this time working with Rebecca O’Brien and Ismail Khan.

The series, which is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW with ITV Studios managing international sales, will premiere Boxing Day on Stan.