Bus Stop Films announces 2024 summit

Bus Stop Films will host its first-ever summit next year to explore disability employment in film, TV and commercial production.

Taking place across November 18-19 at Sydney’s Bondi Pavillion, the event will aim to bring together the disability, commercial advertising, broadcast, and production sectors to explore the employment of people with disability across the screen industry, on both sides of the camera and above and below the line.

The program will be co-designed with disability and screen industry representatives and consider both casting and crew employment pathways, inclusive production and broadcasting practices, culture, content, technology, policy, and more.

It comes as Bus Stop’s employment service has more than tripled its delivery in the past 12 months, supporting productions to be more inclusive and disability-confident and supporting people with disability into paid work in both film and advertising projects.

CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM said the summit would offer a “strong platform to explore issues and celebrate and elevate the impact of disability employment in our amazing sector”.

“Over the past few years, there have been initiatives to consider the employment landscape, such as the Jobs and Skills summit in September 2022, which are paralleled with the disability community digesting the recent findings of the Disability Royal Commission and the upcoming NDIS review,” she said.

“But nothing to offer a deep dive into the unique employment dynamics, barriers, impact and opportunities for people who are Deaf, disabled or neurodiverse around working in the film, TV and commercial production sectors.”