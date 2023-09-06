Bus Stop Films bolsters board with three new appointments

Disability-led social enterprise Bus Stop Films has appointed Deaf Aboriginal Services founder Joanna Agius, lawyer and media/tech investor Trent Blacket, and media and entertainment lawyer Fiona Stuart as board directors.

A profoundly Deaf and proud Narungga woman with connections to Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri, and Wirungu nations in South Australia, Agius is a strong advocate for Deaf and hard-of-hearing Aboriginal people in Australia, having started as an Aboriginal Liaison Officer in Adelaide, before founding Deaf Aboriginal Services. The Aboriginal-owned and operated business provides a range of direct services, building capacity between Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal people, services, and organisations.

Blacket is an Australian-born lawyer and media/tech investor, currently based between Melbourne, Australia, and California in the US. He is the founder of EMT Partners, a diversified law, M&A, and investment firm, and is also a founding shareholder, alongside Quadrant Private Equity, in Chris Hemsworth’s Centr.com and FLG via Ward Blacket Investments LLC.

Stuart joins the board after 18 months as company secretary at Bus Stop Films. She brings more than 17 years’ experience advising clients in various commercial and media law matters, working for key industry players including Foxtel, Screentime and Matchbox Pictures. Stuart is currently General Counsel of HOYTS Group.

Bus Stop Films chairman Peter Tonagh said the new appointees served as an example of the Sydney-based enterprise’s growing geographical reach at a time of significant growth.

“As chair of this growing and impactful organisation, I see their appointments as a reflection of the maturity of our social enterprise and our proud standing in both the film and disability communities,” he said.

Agius described Bus Stop’s dedication to providing inclusive and empowering opportunities for aspiring filmmakers as “truly inspiring”.

“I believe in the power of storytelling and the transformative impact it can have on individuals and communities,” she said.

“Bus Stop Films is a shining example of how creativity and inclusivity can come together to create positive change. I am proud to support their purpose and look forward to seeing the continued success of their talented filmmakers.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Blacket, who said he was “absolutely moved” by the work and the impact of Bus Stop Films.

“Cinema, film, and the creative arts are at the core of my and our community ethos and I’m excited to share Bus Stop Films’ story with the many and varied stakeholders we enjoy working with,” he said.

“To those living with disabilities, their families, and colleagues in the Bus Stop Films’ community, I’m delighted to now be formally on your side.”

The announcement comes a week after Bus Stop Films revealed it would be launching its Accessible Film Studies program in Coffs Harbour.