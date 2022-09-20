Bus Stop Films is set to launch its Accessible Film Studies Program for people living with disability in Launceston, Tasmania via a partnership with TasTAFE.

The not-for-profit organisation is now running the program in 10 regions across Australia.

The program provides opportunities for older teens and young adults living with an intellectual disability or who live with an Autism Spectrum Disorder to film production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create films through a film school experience.

Students have gone on to work on projects such as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.

The program setup in Tasmania is being supported by real estate agency Knight Frank.

The launch of the program will coincide with the National Games of the Special Olympics in Launceston. Bus Stop Films and TasTAFE will host a series of free taster workshops for prospective students before the full-year Accessible Film Studies Program commences in February 2023.

“Our taster workshops are a great way for potential students to see what we do and how we do it, while getting to know the space the program will be delivered in and have loads of fun in the process. Additionally, launching as part of the Special Olympics National Games aligns to our commitment to celebrate the amazing contribution of people with disabilities to our community,” CEO of Bus Stop Films Tracey Corbin-Matchett said.

Grant Dreher, CEO of TasTAFE says: “As TasTAFE looks to the future, we want to work more closely with our local communities and embrace opportunities to collaborate. This partnership benefits both parties. Bus Stop Films will have the opportunity to use our facilities, equipment and students will have the opportunity to be involved in an award-winning film program. Importantly, the partnership also fosters a culture of inclusion and diversity at TasTAFE. We believe that everyone should feel welcome on our campuses.”

The program is offered as three-hour weekly classes, to be delivered on Saturdays over 40 weeks at TasTAFE in Launceston. Program fees can be paid through a student’s NDIS package.

The free taster workshops will be held on the following dates, bookings are essential:

● Workshop 1: October 22 10:00am – 12:00pm.

● Workshop 2: November 12 10:00am – 12:00pm.

● Workshop 3: November 26 10:00am – 12:00pm.