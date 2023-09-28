Bus Stop Films launches Auslan Set Signs as part of Inclusive Filmmaking Toolkit

Bus Stop Films has added new clips of production-related Auslan signs to its Inclusive Filmmaking Toolkit in order to help people in the film, TV, and commercial production industries communicate better with Deaf/hard-of-hearing people on set.

Identified through a survey of the filmmaking community, Set Signs features common words and phrases used on a film set, the likes of which have also been included in the SignHow dictionary.

Contributors included Bus Stop Employment member Jack Small, an emerging camera operator who is deaf, who has worked with production company Ten Alphas on the shoot and Deaf advocate SignHear founder Sharon Xabregas, with members of the deaf community providing insight into the signs for the clips.

According to Bus Stop Films, Set Signs does not replace the need for Deaf Consultants and Auslan interpreters on productions but is aimed at those who are hearing and want to learn basic filmmaking signs in Auslan.

“I’ve had this project on my mind for the last few years and I’m thrilled to see it come to life. While I’m proudly part of the Hard of Hearing community, I am still very much on my Auslan L plates. Set Signs will help us all communicate better on set,” Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett said.

SignHow co-founder Sophie Li said she was excited to partner with Bus Stop Films on the project.

“We hope that through the clips more people will learn some basic Auslan for filmmaking and enjoy the thousands of other signs from deaf communities worldwide in our global sign language dictionary,” she said.

The Inclusive Filmmaking Toolkit was launched in 2020 by Bus Stop Films and sister company Taste Creative as a resource for filmmakers. It includes best practice principles for providing support and meaningful inclusion of people living with disability on both sides of the camera.