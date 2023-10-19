Canadian distributor VVS Films to expand to Australia and New Zealand

Montreal-based distributor VVS Films is expanding its operations to Australia and New Zealand, beginning by releasing Dream Scenario into cinemas January 1.

Brett Rosengarten will be the company’s executive director in ANZ, with Sinclair Brook head of sales. They will report to VVS Films’ EVP, Javi Hernandez, and SVP, Harry Grivakis.

In addition to overseeing the local distribution activities of VS Films, Rosengarten will remain in his position as CEO of Independent Cinemas Australia, which he has held since May. His background is in distribution, having previously served as director of sales at Roadshow Films, for whom he worked for 21 years from 1995 to 2016, and as director of Films at 42, which has handled a number of Netflix’s releases into cinemas.

Brook is also ex-Roadshow, where he worked for 10 years, most recently as senior sales manager.

“VVS is the premier home for commercial content in Canada, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the team at this time of expansion. We look forward to delivering a dynamic slate for Australian and New Zealand film lovers and we’re off to a flying start with Dream Scenario,” said Rosengarten.

‘Dream Scenario’.

Dream Scenario, an A24 comedy that premiered in Toronto, stars Nicolas Cage as a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. The ensemble cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker and Kate Berlant. Ari Aster serves as producer, alongside Cage, Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone and Jacob Jaffke, with Kristoffer Borgli directing.

In Canada, VVS handled Australian horror Talk to Me, and is known for releasing the Has Fallen and Hitman’s Bodyguard franchises, as well as arthouse films including The Lighthouse, I, Tonya, Hell or High Water and The Farewell. In home entertainment and digital-first releases, VVS has a catalogue of over 400 titles, including perennial favourites Spring Breakers, The Gentlemen, Rambo and Chef.