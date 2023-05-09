ICA appoints Brett Rosengarten CEO

Independent Cinemas Australia (ICA) has appointed Brett Rosengarten its new CEO, succeeding Adrianne Pecotic.

ICA president Scott Seddon announced Rosengarten’s appointment today at the opening of the ICA conference at Wallis Piccadilly Cinema in Adelaide.

Seddon told delegates ICA had been looking for a leader who has passion for film and exhibition industry, who would be a strong voice for independent cinema sector and who has experience and the capability to develop successful strategies to guide its members to success. He added ICA always looked to choose a CEO appropriate for the time that cinemas found themselves in, stating Rosengarten would be the best CEO for this post-pandemic period of change.

“Now, it’s likely you will find the identity of the CEO somewhat of a surprise – jaw-dropping it could even be,” Seddon said, before revealing the it would be Rosengarten.

“But, if you stop, spend a few seconds and think, I think you will realise as we have and you will agree that we have chosen the best person to be the CEO of ICA now in 2023.”

Rosengarten is best known to industry as director of sales at Roadshow, where he worked for 21 years from 1995 to 2016. In his role there, he implemented the revenue and cost strategy for in excess of 40 films annually and built relationships with major and independent exhibitors as well as production partners such as Warner Bros, Lionsgate and The Weinstein Company.

For the last four years, Rosengarten has worked as director of independent distributor Films at 42, which has handled a number of Netflix’s releases into cinemas, including True Spirit, The Irishman, Mank, Marriage Story, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Lost Daughter, Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, The Gray Man and Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery.

Outside of the film industry, Rosengarten has also been running in recent years Same Day Tree Works, which he says has given him insight into the day to day challenges of operating a small business.

Addressing ICA delegates for the first time as CEO, Rosengarten thanked the board for putting its trust and faith in him to steer ICA into the future.

“Those who know me know that I am immensely passionate about our industry, and I’m honoured to have accepted the role to advocate on behalf of you, ICA members, going forward.

“I’ve worked in film for 28 years, both as a major and independent distributor, and I’ve also run my own small business outside of the industry and understand every business decision you make, every day, impacts the amount of food you put on your table at the end of that day. I’ve always put my heart and soul into everything that I do, and while I acknowledge that it’s been on the other side of the fence in the past, I commit today that I’ll bring that same passion and enthusiasm into representing you, the ICA members, going forward.”

Pecotic announced she would step down from the CEO position in January after 11.5 years, but remains on with ICA as a special advisor.