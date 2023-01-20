Adrianne Pecotic has announced she will step down as Independent Cinemas Australia (ICA) CEO at the end of this month after 11 years in the role.

Her achievements within the not-for-profit industry association include establishing the My Cinema Select platform, as well as working to secure support for members throughout the pandemic.

Prior to joining ICA, she held roles at the Reg Grundy/Fremantle Media and then the Motion Picture Association, where she established the Intellectual Property Awareness Foundation (now Creative Content Australia).

ICA president Scott Seddon will take over as CEO in the interim.

Pecotic, who will continue to work for the ICA in a special advisor capacity, said she was “very proud” of what ICA has achieved and the support it has provided to independent exhibitors during her tenure.

“I came on board in 2012 to help steer the transition to digital cinema and manage the Virtual Print Free program,” she said.

“I love independent cinemas and it is a great privilege to have been able to support so many wonderful people and outstanding businesses during my role as CEO. Now is the time to take a break and focus on my family while being available to assist ICA and our members as a consultant as needed.”

Seddon paid tribute to his colleague, whom he credited with leading the association from “strength to strength”.

“Adrianne transformed our annual ICA Conferences into must-attend events for exhibitors, distributors, and suppliers.

“Working closely with the president, the board, and a small team she forged strong partnerships to support our membership in challenging times.

“I am delighted Adrianne will play an ongoing consulting role with ICA while the association navigates the next chapter and thank her for her valuable contribution as CEO.”

The ICA represents 165 independent cinemas across 668 screens in Australia.





