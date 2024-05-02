Event wrap-up: photos from Cairns studio opening and Top Gear Australia launch

Screen Queensland’s new Cairns studio opening

Screen Queensland held a spectacular opening for its $12.6 million new Cairns studio facility on April 24.

The facilities include a 11,517 sq ft sound stage, production offices, editing suites, sound recording studio, construction space, event space and costume facilities. A number of screen businesses have already secured tenancies at the new location including production company Lone Star Productions, casting agency Platinum Talent Management, AV specialists Wallfly, and business, camera and equipment providers Lemac Film & Digital.

The opening event was attended by Lone Star managing director Aaron Fa’Aoso, Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney, Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch, and FNQ Screen Champion and Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt.

Top Gear Australia launch event

Paramount+ held a launch event this week at Sydney Motorsport Park to celebrate Top Gear Australia‘s upcoming premiere on Friday, May 17.

The event was attended by hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia, who arrived by helicopter. The event also featured media, business partners, social media influencers and Supercars drivers.