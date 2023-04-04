Canon has unveiled two new additions to its Flex Zoom Lens series of EF Cinema lenses, the CN-E 14-35mm T1.7 L S / SP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E 31.5-95mm T1.7 L S / SP telephoto zoom lens.

Both lenses are designed for Super 35mm sensor cinema cameras, and allow for shallow depth of field as they maintain a T1.7 aperture across their entire zoom ranges.

In addition, Canon has announced four new relay kits—the RL-S1, RL-S2, RL-F1 and RL-F2 which are sold separately, as well as a paid relay kit exchange service. The exchange service replaces parts of the lens optics and converts the image circle so that these lenses can be switched between cameras with full-frame and Super 35mm compatible sensors.

Canon’s other two Flex Zoom Lens series models – the CN-E 20-50mm T2.4 L F / FP wide-angle and CN-E 45-135mm T2.4 L F / FP telephoto zoom lenses – were released in 2022 to support full-frame sensors. All models are compatible with the paid mount kit exchange service, and can be converted to EF mount or PL mount using a dedicated mount kit, which is sold separately.

With the RL-S1 and RL-S2 relay kits, the lenses released in 2022 are compatible with full-frame sensor cameras and can be used with Super 35mm sensor cameras. Meanwhile, the RL-F1 and RL-F2 relay kits work in the opposite manner, enabling lenses used with Super 35mm sensor cameras to be compatible with full-frame sensor cameras.

Pricing for the wide-angle zoom lens, telephoto zoom lens and the relay kits will be set at dealers’ discretion, with the RRP to be confirmed. CN-E 14-35mm T1.7 L S / SP, RL-S1 (CN-E 14-35mm T1.7 L S / SP relay kit) and RL-F1 (CN-E 20-50mm T2.4 L F / FP relay kit) will be available in Australia from late June, and CN-E 31.5-95mm T1.7 L S / SP, RL-S2 (CN-E 31.5-95mm T1.7 L S / SP relay kit) and RL-F2 (CN-E 45-135mm T2.4 L F / FP relay kit) will be available from late October.