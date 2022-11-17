Canon Australia has announced a firmware update for the EOS C70, which offers strengthened capabilities for production workflows and greater functionality for filmmakers.

The EOS C70 is a cinema camera that combines the image quality of Canon’s Cinema EOS cameras with the RF mount in the EOS R System.

The new firmware update, version 1.0.5.1, has enhanced production flexibility, audio and focusing functionality and is designed for filmmakers on a range of productions. It gives camera operators the ability to monitor up to four audio channels in the on-screen meter display. EOS C70 now also allows users to use face and eye detection AF, and tracking in both slow and fast shooting modes. Alongside the current XF-AVC Intra 410Mbps, the update introduces new 4K Intra recording options up to 60P/50P at 600Mbps.

The update also includes support for Canon’s XC Protocol, allowing integration into multi- camera solutions with direct control via Canon’s RC-IP100 remote camera controller and Remote Camera Control Application. Canon 709 has been added as an option to the menu system to provide a similar look to Original Wide DR.

The firmware update expands compatibility across the range and adds support for Canon’s Flex Zoom Cinema lenses.

The update will be available to download from early December here.