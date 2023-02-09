Canon has launched two new mirrorless cameras, the EOS R50 and the full frame EOS R8.

The EOS R50 is an APS-C mirrorless camera with the ability to shoot 4K video, audio and stills. Accompanying the launch of the EOS R50 is the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM – a compact telephoto lens specifically designed for APS-C cameras in the EOS R range.

The advanced sensor of the EOS R8 captures full width 4K 60p footage that is oversampled from 6K sensor data, as well as 180fps Full HD recording for slow motion videos. The camera supports Canon Log 3 at 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 H.265 internal recording which offers greater dynamic range and more flexibility post-production. Alternatively, HDR PQ and HDR Movie modes can be selected to suit those with a HDR workflow and produces a clean HDMI output to compatible devices.

To combat focus breathing during move recording, the EOS R8 has a function that compensates for changes to the angle of view when adjusting the focus distance.

EOS R8 key features:

Full frame 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor

Full width 6K oversampled 4K 60p video recording and 180fps Full HD recording

High resolution 2.36 million dot EVF runs at up to 120fps maximum refresh rate

Intelligent subject detection for animals, vehicles and people

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for always-on connection

RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM key features:

2x standard zoom lens covering a wide-angle field starting from 24mm

Optical Image stabilisation up to 4.5 stops

Up to 7-stops with Coordinated control of OIS x IBIS

EOS R50 key features:

24.2 megapixel APS-C sized sensor

New advanced automatic modes

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II

3” vari-angle touchscreen

UHD 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K

RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM key features:

RF-S telephoto zoom (approx. 3.8x) lens that covers a telephoto range equivalent to 88-336mm in full frame format

New optics that use a PMo aspheric lens

Allows close-up shooting at a maximum magnification of 0.28x

Uses OIS for an image stabilisation effect of 4.5 stops (CIPA standard) and 7 stops when used with IBIS

The EOS R50 and RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM kits and lens will be available in Australia from late March 2023.