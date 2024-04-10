Canon launches next-generation portable zoom lens for 4K broadcast cameras

Canon Australia has introduced a new portable zoom lens designed to capture 4K HDR image quality with wide-angle and telephoto versatility that features a newly developed e-Xs V drive unit.

The lCJ27ex7.3B IASE T is compatible with 4K broadcast cameras and has 2/3-inch sensors while delivering a 27x optical zoom, ranging from a 7.3mm wide angle to 197mm focal length at the telephoto end.

Coupled with a built-in 2.0x extender that unlocks the ability to double maximum reach to 394mm, the lens ensures that optical performance is consistent across multiple shooting scenarios.

Created with broadcast standards in mind, advanced chromatic aberrations correction and cutting-edge coating technologies help ensure sharp and accurate rendering of subjects.

The CJ27ex7.3B IASE T is the first Canon lens to feature the upgraded e-Xs V drive unit, designed to improve operability and functionality. With three 20-pin connectors, a newly added USB-C port for various applications including remote control and firmware updates, and a 16-bit encoder for precise lens data output, the unit works in multiple shooting scenarios, including virtual productions and on-the-move broadcasting.

There is also an integrated focus breathing compensation to ensure consistently smooth shots by automatically correcting fluctuations.

The ergonomic design features a 2.10kg (approximate) lightweight and compact body, along with a re-designed drive unit.