Canon Australia has announced firmware updates to the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6 in response to feedback and requests from users.

For the EOS R3, firmware v1.20 sets new standards for high speed, while the EOS R5 firmware v1.60 extends recording times and the EOS R6 firmware v1.60 streamlines workflows.

EOS R3 updates

The v1.20 firmware update for the EOS R3 further improves on speed, with a new custom high-speed continuous shooting setting, allowing frame rates from 30fps up to an astonishing 195fps at full resolution in JPEG, HEIF or RAW. EOS R3 users will also be able to capture Full HD movies at 240p.

Cloud RAW Image Processing will now be available in the EOS R3, to improve resolution and sharpness, and reduce the potential for moire in images. This also supports neural network imaging processing that provides AI based noise reduction without the loss of detail. The EOS R3 also gains in-camera compositing (focus stacking) of images taken with focus bracketing, to create images with a great depth of field and sharpness.

In response to feedback, users can now assign a 1.6x crop or other crop ratios to a custom button on the EOS R3, which acts as a built-in extender so that photographers can quickly and easily zoom in on newsworthy moments.

Enhancing video capabilities

Addressing feedback from vloggers that the edges of captured video would shake in selfie-mode when shooting with an ultra wide-angle lens, the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6 now include wobble correction within the Digital Movie IS function. This correction is in addition to the conventional shift correction of Digital Movie IS, for much more stable shooting. A time-lapse movie function has also been added to the EOS R3, with the ability to retain time lapse movie settings if the camera is powered down accidently.

The v1.60 firmware for the EOS R5 will also bring a popular feature of the EOS R3 to the EOS R5 – Auto Power Off Temperature – which (depending on conditions) enables longer recording times to be achieved.

8K 30P

Auto power off temperature – Standard (same as previous 1.5.2 firmware)

• Full Sensor Width: 20 minutes

• Full Sensor Width RAW: 20 minutes

• Auto power off temperature – High (New in Firmware v1.6.0)

• Full Sensor Width: 45 minutes

• Full Sensor Width RAW: 45 minutes3

4K 60P

Auto power off temperature – Standard (same as previous 1.5.2 firmware)

• Full Sensor Width: 35 minutes

• APS-C crop (5.1K oversampled): 25 minutes

• Auto power off temperature – High (New in Firmware v1.6.0)

• Full Sensor Width: 60 minutes or longer

• APS-C crop (5.1K oversampled): 50 minutes

The EOS R3 v1.20 firmware update available to download here: EOS R3 Support – Firmware, Software & Manuals | Canon Australia

To download the v1.60 firmware update, visit: EOS R5 Support – Firmware, Software & Manuals | Canon Australia, EOS R6 Support – Firmware, Software & Manuals | Canon Australia