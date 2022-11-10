Sydney-based casting director Anousha Zarkesh is well placed to again win Best Casting in a Feature Film at this year’s Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards, nominated for her work on both The Stranger and We Are Still Here.
Zarkesh, who triumphed for High Ground at last year’s awards, will be up against Marianne Jade for Sissy and Alison Telford and Yvette Reid for Nude Tuesday.
The CGA vice president is up for six of the nine awards on offer, including another double nomination in Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries, where she received nods for Bali 2002 and True Colours.
Also well represented are Nathan Lloyd, Amanda Mitchell and Natalie Jane Harvie, who each have three nominations.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Holding Redlich Melbourne on December 2, with Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain hosting and Robert Connolly as a special guest.
CGA president Thea McLeod, who took over from David Newman earlier this year, said this year had been a “refreshing” return to normality, following challenges to the industry.
“Casting directors are very important players in the magical jigsaw puzzle of creating a show, be it TV, film, theatre or commercials,” she said.
“Putting together the best cast, full of flavour, diversity, rapport and chemistry, can ultimately make the show shine and stand out from the crowd – their knowledge of the acting world is paramount to every production.
“This year saw so many outstanding productions being submitted, showcasing the amazing talent – both new and established – in our industry. It was an extremely competitive year and everyone across the board should be extremely proud of all their creative input.”
The full list of nominees is below:
Best Casting in a Feature Film
Nude Tuesday – Alison Telford, Yvette Reid
SISSY – Marianne Jade
The Stranger – Anousha Zarkesh
We Are Still Here – Anousha Zarkesh
Best Casting in a TV Drama
Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell
Mystery Road: Origin – Anousha Zarkesh
Neighbours – Thea McLeod
The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor
Best Casting in a TV Comedy
Preppers – Anousha Zarkesh
Spreadsheet – Amanda Mitchell
Summer Love – Nathan Lloyd
Wolf Like Me – Stevie Ray
Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries
Bali 2002 – Anousha Zarkesh
Love Me – Nathan Lloyd
Savage River – Kirsty McGregor
True Colours – Anousha Zarkesh
Best Casting in a Short Film
Don’t Come In … Yet! – Megan D’Arcy
The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Tom McSweeney, David Newman
Thomas Rides in an Ambulance – Megan D’Arcy
VICTIM – Daniella Friedman
Best Casting in a Theatre Production
A Raisin in the Sun – Alex Souvlis
Looking for Alibrandi – Marline Zaibak
Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Lisa Campbell
The Heartbreak Choir – Janine Snape
White Pearl – Alex Souvlis
Best Casting in a TVC
BUPA Flextras – Danny Long
Google – Micaeley Gibson, Anousha Zarkesh
Google x AFL “Helping You Help Them” – Natalie Jane Harvie
MONA “1 star review” – Felicity Byrne
SBS “We All Speak” – Mathew Waters
Toyota Corolla “Never Stop Smiling” – Daniella Friedman
Best Casting in a TVC – Community
Aus Post – Stevie Ray
Destination NSW – Natalie Jane Harvie
Dulux “Summer Sessions” – Sarah Alekna, Annabel Clayton
Qantas – Stevie Ray
R U OK? – Nick Hamon, Amy Mete
Red Cross “Lifeblood of Australia” – Peta Dermatis, Lauren Mass
Achievement in Casting
A Beginner’s Guide to Grief – Amanda Mitchell
Maverix – Nathan Lloyd
The Australia Wars – Anousha Zarkesh
UNHCR – Reluctant Sea Shanty – Natalie Jane Harvie