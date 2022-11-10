Sydney-based casting director Anousha Zarkesh is well placed to again win Best Casting in a Feature Film at this year’s Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards, nominated for her work on both The Stranger and We Are Still Here.

Zarkesh, who triumphed for High Ground at last year’s awards, will be up against Marianne Jade for Sissy and Alison Telford and Yvette Reid for Nude Tuesday.

The CGA vice president is up for six of the nine awards on offer, including another double nomination in Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries, where she received nods for Bali 2002 and True Colours.

Also well represented are Nathan Lloyd, Amanda Mitchell and Natalie Jane Harvie, who each have three nominations.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Holding Redlich Melbourne on December 2, with Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain hosting and Robert Connolly as a special guest.

CGA president Thea McLeod, who took over from David Newman earlier this year, said this year had been a “refreshing” return to normality, following challenges to the industry.

“Casting directors are very important players in the magical jigsaw puzzle of creating a show, be it TV, film, theatre or commercials,” she said.

“Putting together the best cast, full of flavour, diversity, rapport and chemistry, can ultimately make the show shine and stand out from the crowd – their knowledge of the acting world is paramount to every production.

“This year saw so many outstanding productions being submitted, showcasing the amazing talent – both new and established – in our industry. It was an extremely competitive year and everyone across the board should be extremely proud of all their creative input.”

The full list of nominees is below:

Best Casting in a Feature Film

Nude Tuesday – Alison Telford, Yvette Reid

SISSY – Marianne Jade

The Stranger – Anousha Zarkesh

We Are Still Here – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a TV Drama

Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell

Mystery Road: Origin – Anousha Zarkesh

Neighbours – Thea McLeod

The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

Preppers – Anousha Zarkesh

Spreadsheet – Amanda Mitchell

Summer Love – Nathan Lloyd

Wolf Like Me – Stevie Ray

Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries

Bali 2002 – Anousha Zarkesh

Love Me – Nathan Lloyd

Savage River – Kirsty McGregor

True Colours – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a Short Film

Don’t Come In … Yet! – Megan D’Arcy

The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Tom McSweeney, David Newman

Thomas Rides in an Ambulance – Megan D’Arcy

VICTIM – Daniella Friedman

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

A Raisin in the Sun – Alex Souvlis

Looking for Alibrandi – Marline Zaibak

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Lisa Campbell

The Heartbreak Choir – Janine Snape

White Pearl – Alex Souvlis

Best Casting in a TVC

BUPA Flextras – Danny Long

Google – Micaeley Gibson, Anousha Zarkesh

Google x AFL “Helping You Help Them” – Natalie Jane Harvie

MONA “1 star review” – Felicity Byrne

SBS “We All Speak” – Mathew Waters

Toyota Corolla “Never Stop Smiling” – Daniella Friedman

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

Aus Post – Stevie Ray

Destination NSW – Natalie Jane Harvie

Dulux “Summer Sessions” – Sarah Alekna, Annabel Clayton

Qantas – Stevie Ray

R U OK? – Nick Hamon, Amy Mete

Red Cross “Lifeblood of Australia” – Peta Dermatis, Lauren Mass

Achievement in Casting

A Beginner’s Guide to Grief – Amanda Mitchell

Maverix – Nathan Lloyd

The Australia Wars – Anousha Zarkesh

UNHCR – Reluctant Sea Shanty – Natalie Jane Harvie