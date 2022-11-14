Netflix has added more Celeste Barber to its catalogue for 2023 in the form of a new comedy special taken from the Sydney Opera House leg of her live tour.

Celeste Barber – Fine, thanks will be released as an hour-long program, during which the comedian is set to explore everything from celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can’t dance, and detail the euphoria and devastation of being invited to Coachella the same year it was cancelled.

Filmed this week, Barber’s first comedy special with the streamer comes off the back of production on Wellmania, a Fremantle Australia-produced series inspired by author and journalist Brigid Delaney’s book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness co-created with Benjamin Law.

The eight-part dramedy, in which Barber stars alongside JJ Fong, Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, and Remy Hii, will also hit Netflix in 2023.

The media personality and author said she couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up her world tour than with the shooting of the special.

“This moment isn’t lost on me,” she said.

“To top this off, recording this special for Netflix is such an exciting prospect especially as we’re already working together to bring audiences Wellmania next year.

“I can’t wait to bring Celeste Barber – Fine, thanks to a whole new audience with this Netflix special.”