Event wrap-up: ‘Bridgerton’ comes to Bowral, Gold Coast Film Festival launches

Stars of Bridgerton descend on Bowral

Netflix Australia hosted a Twilight Screening of Bridgerton on Sunday at Milton Park Country House in Bowral, New South Wales. Showrunner Jess Brownell was joined by cast members Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton for the event, marking their first appearance in Australia.

It comes after a week-long celebration of the series’ third season in the Southern Highlands location, with florals and flags sweeping the streets and local businesses getting into the spirit.

Francesca Hung interviews Jess Brownell, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch on the grounds of Milton Park Country House (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Ayesha Madon (2nd L) and Chloé Hayden (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Awez Darbar (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Bifern Bivoyage (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Tina Provis (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Rachael Everen (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Jeremy Franco (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Andrea Torres (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Francesca Hung (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Awez Darbar (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Nagma Mirajkar (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Tara Whiteman (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Waii Panyarisa (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Jess Brownell (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Aicha Robertson (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Ben Blue (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Nick Sharma and Carrie Ou Yeung (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Chloé Hayden and Ayesha Madon. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Justin Hill (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

Gold Coast Film Festival Opening Night

Over 600 festivalgoers attended the Queensland Premiere of Bill Bennett’s The Way, My Way last Wednesday for the Opening Night of the 22nd annual Gold Coast Film Festival.

Joining Bennett were actress and producer Jennifer Cluff, actor Chris Haywood, and Johnny Walker Camino.

The festival runs until Sunday, April 28.