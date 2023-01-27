AIDC is proud to announce the full program launch for its 2023 event – featuring over 40 sessions, more than 120 speakers, and over 100 industry decision makers – taking place in-person at ACMI in Melbourne, from 5-8 March 2023 with an online-only international marketplace 9-11 March 2023.

AIDC 2023’s central theme – Agents of Change – celebrates the people and practices working to elevate documentary and factual storytelling. Through this theme, AIDC 2023 will highlight the champions of nonfiction media finding their way forward to create bold stories with real world impact. The conference will explore and delve into this theme further through keynotes, industry panels, and initiatives.

The 2023 program includes acclaimed creatives from across the screen and digital media landscape. Headlining the conference is American director and producer Sara Dosa, whose Oscar®-shortlisted documentary Fire of Love has received over 29 international awards, alongside Indian director Shaunak Sen, whose similarly Oscar®-shortlisted All That Breathes has secured 19 awards. Accompanying them is Canadian director Daniel Roher, whose gripping Oscar®-shortlisted documentary Navalny picked up the 2022 Sundance Audience Award, among 11 others.

On the screen business front, AIDC 2023 will see an extensive line-up of decision makers in attendance, from pre-eminent global streamers including Prime Video, Stan, and Netflix, as well as representatives from over 20 leading broadcasters, like National Geographic, BBC, SBS, and Al-Jazeera. Not to mention, studios, distributors and producer-distributors for some of the world’s most captivating documentaries and releases, such as A24, Sandbox Films, Cat&Docs, and many more.

For those seeking new pathways to funding and financing, AIDC 2023 will also host an array of representatives from leading documentary development funds and foundations, like Blue Ice Docs (Canada), Catapult Film Fund (USA), Documentary Australia, and The Whickers (UK).

AIDC 2023 will also see the presentation of the third annual AIDC Awards celebrating outstanding achievement in Australian documentary and factual, and the 24th $5,000 Stanley Hawes Award for contribution to the sector, in a special celebration on 8 March 2023 at ACMI.

