Charlie Brooker added to SXSW Sydney speaker line-up

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker will deliver insights into the dystopian series at next month’s SXSW Sydney after joining the line-up of international speakers for the event.

Known for its chilling and thought-provoking depictions of the digital age, Black Mirror debuted on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2011 before switching over to Netflix in 2016, gaining a loyal legion of global fans and a slew of awards during its six-season run.

Brooker is also responsible for creating fellow Netflix hit Cunk On Earth, a mockumentary that follows ill-informed investigative reporter Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) as she interviews experts to find out more about the history of civilisation.

The writer and producer said he was “genuinely looking forward” to taking to the SXSW Sydney stage.

“Having to quickly provide a personal quote for a press release about how excited I am to join the inaugural Sydney-flavoured SXSW event is exactly the sort of thing ChatGPT is for, but I’ve written this one myself because I still care about our species, dammit,” he said.

“Although I initially misspelt ‘inaugural’ just then until I got corrected by a machine, so actually maybe we’re just rubbish. This tense love-hate relationship with technology is what Black Mirror is all about. That and stories about Prime Ministers and pigs. Anyway, I can’t wait to attend and get so cowed by all the creativity and innovation on display that I go home feeling depressed and inadequate.”

Brooker joins a line-up of more than 700 world-leading speakers and industry leaders for next month’s event, including international guests, such as musical artist Chance The Rapper, Coachella festival CEO Paul Tollett, visionary Slack Co-Founder Cal Henderson, and futurist and AI expert Amy Webb.

SXSW Sydney managing director Colin Daniels said Brooker was an ideal speaker for SXSW Sydney.

“Black Mirror consistently leads the cultural conversation on what we face in the now or may confront in our future, offering a chance for reflection and change,” he said.

“Charlie embodies what attendees can expect from SXSW Sydney; creativity and innovation.”

SXSW Sydney will be held from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22 primarily across The University of Technology, Sydney; The Powerhouse Museum, and The International Convention Centre.