Chris Oliver-Taylor is set to depart Netflix to join the ABC in the newly-created role of chief content officer, reporting to managing director David Anderson.

The role will see the respected executive lead the national public broadcaster’s new content division, created after the merger of its entertainment and specialist and regional and local divisions.

Anderson has said the creation of the content division and the new leadership role, first flagged last year, were part of changes to ensure the ABC could respond to changing audience needs and market trends and would allow it to maximise its services across audio and screen.

The new structure will take effect from July 1, with Oliver-Taylor to begin his role in late March, based in Melbourne. Jennifer Collins, acting director of entertainment and specialist, and Warwick Tiernan, acting director of regional and local, will report to him until the merger takes place.

Oliver-Taylor joins the ABC from Netflix ANZ, where he has been director of production since late 2021. Prior to, he was Fremantle Asia-Pacific CEO and managing director Matchbox Pictures.

His career began at the BBC in London, before emigrating to Australia in 2000. He worked in various senior production roles at the ABC before becoming head of production in 2005 and then head of business and operations in 2008.

David Anderson said Oliver-Taylor’s appointment came at an important time in the ABC’s history.

“Chris is one of the most experienced, both locally and internationally, content leaders in the industry with a well-honed sense of audience expectations and creative trends across platforms and technologies,” he said.

“The ABC chief content officer is a role that requires leadership across all content platforms – screen, audio and digital – and must have the right creative approach to support the work of all our content teams and deliver for the Australian public.

“I am very pleased that a leader of Chris’ experience and calibre is joining us for the next stage of the ABC’s story.”

Oliver-Taylor said he was thrilled to bring his experience of leading “incredibly talented people” to the broadcaster.

“In a time of infinite choice across screen, audio and digital, we must deliver high quality and impactful content that resonates with all Australians, and I know to deliver this impact you can only do it with an amazing team.

“I am very much looking forward to working with David, the leadership team and all the talented people at the ABC to ensure the ABC continues to be trusted, relevant and valued into the future.”

Anna Mallett, Netflix VP production for APAC/EMEA/UK, paid tribute to Oliver-Taylor for his significant contribution to the streamer in ANZ.

“We are enormously grateful to Chris, wish him every success for the future and look forward to working with him again as a content partner,” she said.

Anderson also flagged that Collins, who previously worked with Oliver-Taylor at Fremantle as director of content, would continue to play a “significant senior content role” with the ABC in leading its strategy.

“Jennifer is an outstanding leader and has done a wonderful job,” he said.

Anderson also acknowledged and thanked Tiernan and Lee Glendinning for acting as director, regional and local since Judith Whelan took up the role of editorial director earlier this year.