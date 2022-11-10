In Adele Vuko’s Christmas Ransom, Matt Okine stars as the struggling owner of beloved toy store Harrington and Sons, who is taken for ransom when a pair of bumbling criminals hijack the store.

After a pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist, they are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Miranda Tapsell) to save Christmas.

The cast also includes Ed Oxenbould, Genevieve Lemon, Bridie McKim, Vivienne Awosoga, and young stars Evan Stanhope, Tahlia Sturzaker, and Chai Hansen.

The film reunites A Sunburnt Christmas writing trio Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella, and Timothy Walker, with Every Cloud Productions also returning via creators and executive producers Drew Grove, Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, and Mike Jones.

Naomi Just is the producer on the project, which is being financed by Stan, in conjunction with Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund, Fulcrum Media Finance, and Every Cloud Productions.

Christmas Ransom premieres December 1 on Stan.