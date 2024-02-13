Christopher Casanova joins Princess Pictures as head of content

Princess Pictures is set to welcome US screen executive Christopher Casanova as head of content.

Casanova is relocating to Melbourne from Los Angeles for the role, having served as vice president for film and television at independent production company Black Bear Pictures for the past two years, overseeing projects such as Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, and Andrew Patterson’sThe Rivals of Amziah King. Before his tenure at Black Bear, he worked in the single picture finance and sales division at Endeavor Content (now Fifth Season), after beginning his career in the mailroom at William Morris Endeavor.

In his new position, Casanova will spearhead Princess Pictures’ development slate and drive its creative partnerships strategy.

The appointment comes as the company looks to expand its production footprint, including producing Michael Shanks’ newly announced live-action horror Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, alongside Picturestart, Tango, and 1.21.

The launch of Princess Bento Studio, a joint venture with Bento Box Entertainment, in Melbourne during the first half of 2021 was followed by the acquisition of the Irish animation studio Boulder Media from Hasbro in 2022.

Princess Pictures’ founder and producer Laura Waters said the company had more content in development than at any other time in its history.

“We are thrilled that Christopher, with his wealth of international experience and keen creative eye, will be working with us to build a dynamic, surprising and creatively bold development slate,” said

Casanova said he was delighted to join the company during what was an “exciting period of growth”.

“Laura [Waters] and Emma [Fitzsimons] have built a distinct brand as champions of undeniably unique and creator-centric fare,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to lock arms with producers who wield a wealth of experience and incredible taste in an exciting, talent-rich growth market, and foster a new wave of globally minded projects and partnerships.”

Casanova commences his role on February 19.