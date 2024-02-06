Matchbox Pictures, Wooden Horse in the mix for SPA Business Awards

Matchbox Pictures and Wooden Horse have been included as finalists across multiple categories for the SPA Business Awards, to be held on the final day of next month’s Screen Forever.

Both companies will vie for Media Super Production Business of the Year, with Wooden Horse also up for Breakthrough Business of the Year, while Matchbox Pictures is recognised twice in the Screen Business Export Award field for Bad Behaviour and Class of ’07.

The other businesses contending the Media Super Production Business of the Year prize are Bronte Pictures, Goalpost Pictures, Princess Pictures, Prospero Productions, See-Saw Films, and Werner Film Productions.

The awards encompass SPA member productions that screened between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Screen Forever will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21, with financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, to be held March 26-27.

Services and Facilities Business of the Year

Hazbin Hotel – Princess Bento Studio

Heartbreak High S2 – Cato Location Services

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles – The Post Lounge

Various Productions – TAG Travel Group

Breakthrough Business of the Year

i8 Studio

Stranger Than Fiction

Truce Films

Wooden Horse

Media Super Production Business of the Year

Bronte Pictures

Goalpost Pictures

Matchbox Pictures

Princess Pictures

Prospero Productions

See-Saw Films

Werner Film Productions

Wooden Horse

Screen Business Export Award