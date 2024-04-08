Jana McKinnon, Megan Smart, Alana Mansour on the scent in Queensland for ‘Black Snow’ S2

Travis Fimmel’s Detective Cormack will work to crack two new mysteries in the second season of Black Snow, which will feature new cast members Jana McKinnon, Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou and Kat Stewart.

Filming is underway in Queensland for the next chapter of the series, picking up with Cormack as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), who disappeared from her 21st birthday party in 2003, while also searching desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

Director Sian Davies, executive producer Rosemary Blight, and series creator Lucas Taylor return to lead the creative team, with Helena Brooks joining as director and season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa heading behind the camera as director’s attachment. Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie executive produce for Stan.

Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs in ‘Black Snow’.

The Goalpost Television production is produced with All3Media International and Sundance Now with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW, and City of Gold Coast.

The six-part first season, which premiered on Stan last January, was released in US, Canada, and the UK in late February via Sundance Now, and was also acquired by Prime Video in a pan-territory deal for Africa, marking All3Media International’s first deal with Prime Video in the continent.

Fimmel said they were making the second season at a time when Australian film and television had “never been stronger”.

“Now, with the addition of streaming networks and their reach, I’m so proud that our local productions and their hard work can be recognised not only here, but around the world,” he said.

“I’m excited to be a part of another season of Black Snow and show off what Australians have to offer. That, and I’m happy to have free food and a job.”

Blight described the audience response in Australia and around the world to series one as “incredible”.

“We can’t wait to bring this new story with this wonderful group of actors to the screen – including Travis Fimmel who is once again utterly compelling in the role of Cormack.”