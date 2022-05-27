CinefestOZ is heading north with Broome set to host an iteration of WA’s regional film festival.

To be delivered in partnership with Broome-based Indigenous media organisation Goolarri Media, the event will be held across four days from November 3.

It comes after CinefestOZ and Goolarri Media were named joint recipients of a $100,000 Arts Impact WA Grant.

Introduced this year, the funding initiative is designed to provide opportunities for artists and arts organisations in WA.

Goolarri Media CEO Jodie Bell pitched the CinefestOZ Broome project to the selection committee, with CinefestOZ Board Member Jub Clerc joining via video link.

Created with the goal of becoming Australia’s premier Indigenous-focused Film Festival, the CinefestOZ Broome will feature a community program that includes schools within the area, while also delivering film screenings and industry events.

CinefestOZ CEO Malinda Nixon expressed excitement about bringing CinefestOZ to the Broome community.

“CinefestOZ and Goolarri Media have a sound working relationship developing IndigifestOZ as part of the South West festival and are looking forward to expanding this to Broome,” she said.

The region has previously been showcased in feature films such as Bran Nue Dae and Mad Bastards, along with Mystery Road 2.

Bell said the collaboration of Goolarri Media and CinefestOZ would bring further exposure to Indigenous creatives and Broome’s filmmaking landscape.

“CinefestOZ Broome presents such an exciting opportunity for Kimberley people – the festival will bring Indigenous filmmakers to the region to present their stories and share their skills with the community, in particular the youth of our community, who we hope will be inspired to become the next generation of Indigenous storytellers and filmmakers,” she said.

The announcement of CinefestOZ Broome comes almost 18 months after the launch of CinefestOZ Albany, which took place April 28- May 1. The core CinefestOZ festival will take place August 24– 28.