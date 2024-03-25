‘Before Dawn’, ‘Sting’, ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ headline CinefestOZ Albany

CinefestOZ Albany will host the WA premiere of Kiah Roache-Turner’s new horror Sting and the regional premiere of Jordon Prince-Wright’s Before Dawn, along with an in-conversation event with director Goran Stolevski as part of this year’s program.

Taking place April 18 – 21, the festival will incorporate 11 features and 10 short films from Australia, France, and Macedonia – represented via CinfestOZ’s Aussies Abroad initiative – as well as Deadly Shorts, the Deadly Kinjarling celebration of visual storytelling, and the industry and Cinesnaps schools’ programs.

On Friday, there will be the Australian premiere of Alex Lutz’s French romantic comedy Strangers by Night, followed by the WA debut of Sting, which stars Ryan Corr and Noni Hazelhurst.

The next day will include a meet-the-filmmaker in-conversation breakfast ahead of the regional premiere of Before Dawn, and a red carpet event for Jolyon Hoff’s nostalgic surfing film You Should Have Been Here Yesterday.

The festival’s final day will feature CinefestOZ Film Prize winner, Goran Stolevski, showcasing his new film Housekeeping for Beginners.

Other films in the line-up include Rachel Ward and Ljudan Michaelis-Thorpe’s Rachel’s Farm, Noora Niasari’s Shayda, Jub Clerc’s Sweet As, and Paul Goldman’s Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan, who took over the top job last May, was excited to share her first CinefestOZ Albany program.



“The CinefestOZ team, together with our regional partners and local film community, have created a fresh, new program for 2024 that celebrates local creatives and culture, as well as showcasing a mix Australian and international stories and talent that have been chosen for their appeal in the local community, and to visitors travelling in the region,” she said.



“Across the four days festivalgoers will be able to choose films that match their mood and interests including action, adventure, comedy, drama, First Nations, horror, romance, nostalgia, LGBTQI, sports, and more – as well as mingling with local and visiting talent and learning more about the film industry.”

Find out more information about the program here.



