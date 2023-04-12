CinefestOZ has announced that marketing and events specialist Cassandra Jordan will take over as its new CEO next month, replacing Malinda Nixon.

It marks a return to the festival for Jordan, who spent more than five years working as part of the event team between 2013 and 2018, starting as a film officer assistant, before becoming events officer and then events coordinator.

Since leaving, she has spent nearly three years working at Screenwest, more than two of which were part of their events, sponsorship, and partnership division, while also serving as partnerships manager for not-for-profit WA arts and cultural organisation Artrage.

Speaking about her new role, Jordan said she had long admired the organisation’s commitment to “providing a vital platform for Australian emerging, diverse and established screen practitioners and connecting them with our communities across Western Australia”.

“I look forward to working with the talented team, board, our supporters, and community partners to build on the past success of CinefestOZ and achieve an even greater impact in the years ahead,” she said.

Her appointment comes two months after Nixon announced her departure, following a more than decade-long tenure that included overseeing the introduction of the $100,000 CinefestOZ Film Prize in 2014 and guiding the expansion of the festival into two new areas of Western Australia.

CinefestOZ Margaret Buswell again paid tribute to Nixon for her stewardship.

“We are grateful for Malinda Nixon’s exceptional leadership and dedication to CinefestOZ and its mission,” she said.

“Under her guidance, CinefestOZ has grown and thrived. We thank Malinda for all that she has done for our organisation and wish her all the best in the future.”

This year’s CinefestOZ Film Festival will be held in WA’s South West region from August 29 – September 3.