CinefestOZ CEO Malinda Nixon has announced her resignation after nearly 15 years of leading the regional film festival.

She will step down from her position on May 5, just after the conclusion of CinefestOZ Albany, which runs April 27-30.

Having come on board shortly after the event’s inception in 2008, Nixon’s tenure included overseeing the introduction of the $100,000 CinefestOZ Film Prize in 2014, which at the time, was the largest in the country.

In the past couple of years, she has guided the expansion of the festival into two new areas of Western Australia, with CinefestOZ Albany preparing for its third iteration, while the inaugural CinefestOZ Broome was held in November last year.

Nixon told IF being part of the CinefestOZ journey had been an “incredible experience”.

“I am grateful and humbled to have worked with such a great team, board and filmmakers from throughout Australia and beyond,” she said.

“A personal highlight is showcasing industry opportunities for regional young people through our community program along with our intern program, through which many have secured jobs in the screen, TV, events, and marketing industries. CinefestOZ is well placed to continue on as a successful festival and provide joy to so many audiences.”

CinefestOZ board chair Margaret Buswell paid tribute to Nixon for her “unwavering dedication and commitment throughout her time in charge.

“We wish [Nixon] the best in her future endeavours,” she said.

“We are confident that the next CEO will build on the strong foundation of CinefestOZ and drive the organisation to new heights.”

The board of directors has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Entries are now open for this year’s CinefestOZ Film Festival, which will be held in WA’s South West region from August 29 – September 3.