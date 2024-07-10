‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ dives into season two for Disney+

Disney+’s inaugural Australian production, Shipwreck Hunters Australia, is returning for a second season.

Filming has commenced on the next six-part instalment of the documentary series, which follows a team of ocean adventurers who dive deep to uncover stories of survival and tragedy along Western Australia’s ruggedly beautiful ‘Treasure Coast’.

Season one featured the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old sunken Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank and a 1942 Flying Boat sunk during World War 2 in Broome.

Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam, and Ryan Chatfield return for the new season, supported by expert maritime archaeologists from the Western Australian Museum.

The series is a co-production between VAM Media, Terra Australis Productions, and Barking Mad Productions for Disney+, and has received major production investment from Screen Australia, with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund, and Tourism Western Australia.

VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens is directing and producing, working with series producer Russell Vines and executive producer Steve Bibb.

Hutchens said the team was “absolutely pumped” to be setting off on more ocean adventures.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from Disney, our funding partners, and especially from people of all ages and from all over the world who loved season one,” he said.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon expected the new episodes to appeal to adventure enthusiasts worldwide.

“We’re excited to support the highly anticipated second season of Shipwreck Hunters Australia,” she said.

“This talented team of ocean adventurers continues to explore enchanting local histories, highlighting First Nations perspectives and captivating wreckage events.”

Senior vice president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said the series had “captivated audiences worldwide with its mystery, adventure and exploration”.

“We’re thrilled Shipwreck Hunters Australia is returning to Disney+ for another season,” she said.

“We’re excited for this next chapter of shipwreck tales and to see even more breathtaking underwater filmmaking in a place of such rare and true natural beauty.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall agreed, noting Shipwreck Hunters Australia shone a global spotlight on the state’s “unique coastal landscape”.

“We’re excited to see Shipwreck Hunters Australia return to Western Australia for another instalment,” she said.