‘Before Dawn’ (Trailer)

Jordon Prince-Wright’s ANZAC war epic Before Dawn, starring Levi Miller, Travis Jeffrey, Ed Oxenbould and Stephen Peacocke, will hit cinemas across Australia and New Zealand April 4 via Umbrella.

Written by Jarrad Russell and shot in regional Western Australia, the film is based on authentic war diaries of ANZAC soldiers.

It centres on Jim Collins (Miller), a young man from the outback who joins the ANZAC to fight on the western front with the hope of making a difference, leaving behind his family-run sheep station. However, the muddy, ruthless, and unforgiving nature of the war begins to weigh heavily on Jim, leaving him with a profound sense of guilt. As the battalion dwindles, and hope fades, Jim’s redemption comes in a pivotal moment during one of Australia’s most significant battles. He must choose between risking his life or living with the weight of leaving another soldier behind.

Prince-Wright produced and executive produced the film via his company Prince-Wright Productions. Other executive producers included Mandy Chen, Jeffrey Prince-Wright, Daniel Chen, Ben Hammond, and Ian Hale.

Daniel Quinn was the cinematographer, Savvanah Fletcher and Greta Mewhor the production designers, and Saxon Wright the editor. Music is by Sean Tinnion, VFX supervisor was Tony Bannan and head of hair and makeup Elizabeth Gruszka.