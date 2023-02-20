Amazon Original series Class of ’07 – “an unapologetic love letter to female friendship” starring Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey and Megan Smart – will premiere on Prime Video March 17.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures and created, written and directed by Kacie Anning, Class of ‘07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes.

When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other.

The cast also includes Steph Tisdell, Emma Horn, Claire Lovering, Sana’a Shaik, Bernie Van Tiel, Chi Nguyen, Sarah Krndija, Rose Flanagan, and Debra Lawrance.

Mimi Butler is the producer and executive producer, while Alastair McKinnon and Debbie Lee serve as executive producers for Matchbox Pictures. Kaning is also an EP. Romina Accurso and Gretel Vella also write episodes.