Dark Star Pictures has acquired distribution rights in North America for Craig Boreham’s queer romantic drama Lonesome, planning a theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles.

This adds to a number of other sales secured by Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal, including UK/Ireland (Peccadillo Pictures), France (Optimale Distribution), multi-territory Europe (Cinemien/OUTtv Europe), and Poland (Tongariro Releasing).

Boreham’s follow up to 2016 debut Teenage Kicks, Lonesome is the story of Casey (Josh Lavery), a country lad running from a small-town scandal, who finds himself down and out in the big smoke of Sydney. On a hook-up app his path crosses with Tib (Daniel Gabriel), a young city boy, struggling with his own scars of isolation. Together, both find something they have been missing but neither of them know quite how to negotiate it.

Dean Francis is both cinematographer and producer for JJ Splice Films, alongside Ulysses Oliver and Ben Ferris for Breathless Films. Boreham also serves as a producer.

Lonesome premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival in April and is currently screening at the Sydney Film Festival. It is also due to play the Guadalajara International Film Festival, San Francisco’s Frameline Film Festival, and Perth’s Revelation International Film Festival.

Dark Star Pictures is readying the NYC and LA theatrical release for early 2023, with a digital release to follow.

Michael Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures, said Boreham has “crafted an enthralling and visually stunning take on the big-city-meets-country love story. This refreshing vision is a great representation of the stories Dark Star wants to share with audiences.”