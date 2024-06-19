Event wrap-up: SFF Closing Night Gala, ‘Ladies in Black’ preview screening

Sydney Film Festival Closing Night Gala

The 71st Sydney Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday with the official Closing Night Gala and Award Ceremony, concluding a program of 197 films from 69 countries, including 28 World Premieres and 133 Australian Premieres.

Director Nashen Moodley said it had been “another resoundingly successful year for the festival”.

“It was heart-warming to see thousands of film fans finding warmth and comfort in our many screenings, coming together to experience the very best cinema from around the globe,” he said.

“Over the past 12 days, we have shared excitement, gasped at unexpected jump scares, discovered new insights about distant places, and celebrated the talents of incredible filmmakers who continue to share vital, moving stories.”

All images: Belinda Rolland © 2024

Ladies in Black SAFC preview screening

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) held a preview screening of ABC series Ladies in Black on Friday, June 14 at the Piccadilly in North Adelaide.

Presented in conjunction with Bunya Productions, the event was attended by cast members Jessica De Gouw, Clare Hughes, and Azizi Donnelly, SA actor Huw Higginson, and producer Angela Littlejohn.

Other special guests included MP Louise Miller Frost, SAFC Board Members Angela Heesom and Lauren Hillman, and distinguished members of the SAFC Screen Circle and wider industry.

Ladies in Black is now streaming on ABC iview.