‘Creamerie’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of female-driven dystopian dramedy Creamerie, a co-production between Kevin & Co, Flat3 Productions and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), will premiere on SBS On Demand and SBS Viceland in August.

Creamerie comes from showrunner and director Roseanne Liang, and stars Ally Xue, JJ Fong and Perlina Lau as three female farmers from NZ, who – after a virus plague decimated men around the globe – accidentally run into the last surviving male on the planet. Or is he?

Season two sees Alex (Xue), Jamie (Fong), Pip (Lau) and male survivor Bobby (Jay Ryan) fleeing rural Hiro Valley and going on an epic road trip to bring Wellness cult leader Lane (Tandi Wright) to justice and uncover the truth about the mandemic. But to save humankind, they’ve first got to save their friendship.

The Creamerie ensemble also includes Tandi Wright, Yoson An, Kim Crossman, Zoe Terakes and Rachel House.

The series is produced by Bronwynn Bakker for Kevin & Co alongside Liang, Xue, Fong and Lau under their Flat3 Productions banner. Executive Producers include Tony Ayres for TAP, Matt Vitins of Matchbox Pictures and Cam Bakker of Kevin & Co. The series is made with support from New Zealand Government’s Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund and NZ On Air.

All six 30-minute episodes will premiere first in New Zealand on commissioning broadcaster TVNZ’s streaming service TVNZ+ on July 14; on Hulu in the US later the Northern Hemisphere summer; and on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND in Australia on August 28. Creamerie is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.